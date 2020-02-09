Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes sets another school record

University of Wyoming freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes set a school record for the second day in a row at the Air Force Diving Invite on Saturday.
Mirafuentes, who broke the school record on the 3-meter board Friday, set a new standard in the platform competition Saturday with a combined score of 296.00 in the preliminaries. She finished first in the event with a score of 287.89 in the finals.
Karla Contreras, who set the platform mark in 2017, placed second in the event with a 257.70 and teammate Abigail Zoromski was sixth with a 207.90.
