Wyoming golfer Dan Starzinski finishes 4th at The Prestige

University of Wyoming senior Dan Starzinski carded a 7-under 64 in the final round of The Prestige golf tournament in La Quinta, California, on Wednesday to finish in a tie for fourth with a 6-under 207 over three rounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starzinski entered the final round tied for 28th but his 64 tied for the best round of the tournament to vault him up the leader board. He finished five strokes back of individual medalist Leo Oyo of San Diego State.

Also for the Cowboys, Kirby Coe-Kirkham (Sheridan) had a 5-over 218, followed by Carl Underwood (218), Tyler Severin (235) and Bryce Waters (237). The Cowboys were 16th in the team race with a 30-over 882 to finish 50 strokes back of team champion Texas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.