Wyoming grad Christopher Henry wins top Mountain West academic honor
UW COWBOYS CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming grad Christopher Henry wins top Mountain West academic honor

  Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Recent University of Wyoming graduate Christopher Henry on Tuesday was named the Mountain West Male Scholar Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year.

During his career on the Cowboys' cross country and track & field teams, Henry was a seven-time Academic All-MW selection and a six-time All-MW performer. He also was a four-time MW Scholar Athlete recipient and earned Academic All-America honors three times.

The Laramie native graduated from UW with degrees in Molecular Biology, Physiology and Psychology with a 4.0 GPA. Henry is the sixth UW student-athlete to win the prestigious honor, joining Nick Smith (football, 2018-19), Audra DeStefano (cross country/track & field, 2016-17), Luke Ruff (football, 2012-13), Chaundra Sewell (women’s basketball, 2012-13), and Greg Miller (cross country/track & field, 2011-12).

Henry

Henry
