Wyoming grad Christopher Henry wins top Mountain West academic honor

Recent University of Wyoming graduate Christopher Henry on Tuesday was named the Mountain West Male Scholar Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year.
During his career on the Cowboys' cross country and track & field teams, Henry was a seven-time Academic All-MW selection and a six-time All-MW performer. He also was a four-time MW Scholar Athlete recipient and earned Academic All-America honors three times.
The Laramie native graduated from UW with degrees in Molecular Biology, Physiology and Psychology with a 4.0 GPA. Henry is the sixth UW student-athlete to win the prestigious honor, joining Nick Smith (football, 2018-19), Audra DeStefano (cross country/track & field, 2016-17), Luke Ruff (football, 2012-13), Chaundra Sewell (women’s basketball, 2012-13), and Greg Miller (cross country/track & field, 2011-12).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.