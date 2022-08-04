Wyoming hires former Cowboy Mark Murdock as head diving coach

Mark Murdock, who won three Mountain West Conference championships at Wyoming, was named the program's head diving coach on Thursday.
Murdock coached at Cincinnati last season after previously coaching at North Texas (2015-21) and Northern Colorado (2012-15).
“It’s great to be back at Wyoming,” Murdock said in a release. “I am incredibly blessed that coach (Dave) Denniston has given me the opportunity to work with him, the other coaches and a great group of athletes. I am very excited for this program’s future.”
Murdock competed at UW from 2007-11, winning MW diving titles in 2010 (platform) and 2011 (3-meter and platform).