Wyoming indoor track teams complete first meet of season at Air Force

Paced by a 1-2 finish from Hap Frketich and Kirk Unland in the weight throw, the University of Wyoming men's indoor track team finished fourth at the Air Force Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend.

Frketich won the even with a toss of 67 feet, 1.25 inches followed by Unland, who grabbed silver with a mark of 64-00.

The Cowboys also got a second-place finish from William Nolan (Cheyenne South) in the long jump on his leap of 23-08.25. Caige McComb (Kelly Walsh) placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 8.37 seconds. Wyatt Moore (Star Valley) finished seventh in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.02 seconds and Hunter Brown (Natrona County) was eighth in the high jump with leap of 6-06.75.

The Cowgirls finished ninth in the team standings, led by Addison Henry's third-place finish in the shot put and Aumni Ashby's fourth-place finish in the triple jump.

