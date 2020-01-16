You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming indoor track teams head to Air Force Invitational
Wyoming indoor track teams head to Air Force Invitational

The University of Wyoming men's and women's indoor track and field teams head to Colorado this weekend to compete in the Air Force Invitational.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls competed in the Colorado School of Mines Classic last month, which allowed a trio of athletes to move to the top of the Mountain West in their specific events.

For the Cowgirls, Jasmyne Cooper has the fastest time in the 400-meter dash with a 57.22-second clocking while Shayla Howell leads the way in the long jump, and is No. 3 in the nation, with a leap of 20 feet, 4.5 inches.

Kirk Unland paces the Cowboys with a toss of 60-04 in the weight throw and William Nolan (Cheyenne South) has the No. 2 mark in the long jump with a mark of 23-07.5.

Shayla Howell

Howell
