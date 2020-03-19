Wyoming joins the rest of college athletics in limbo in wake of coronavirus outbreak

“It made everybody a bit nervous,” Burman said. “I would call a candidate and say, ‘Hey, I’m interested in chatting with you. Would you have an interest in meeting in a certain location?’ And there was very little interest in that until they knew how serious I was. … It had an impact. There’s no doubt.”

For Linder, it’s impacting his ability to dive into the lifeblood of his new program: recruiting. The men’s basketball program didn’t sign any recruits during November’s early signing period, so the Cowboys currently have three scholarships available -- a number that could increase should any current players decide to transfer.

But in an effort to further stop the spread of the virus, the NCAA has banned all on- and off-campus recruiting until at least April 15, which coincides with the first day of the spring signing period. Until then -- and likely for a period of time after -- Linder will only be able to communicate with prospective players over the phone.

He’s counting on his background to help. A Colorado native, Linder spent the past four years recruiting his home state for Northern Colorado and has previous experience in the MW having spent six seasons on Leon Rice’s staff at Boise State.