Wyoming junior Kareem Mersal finishes 2nd in long jump to qualify for NCAA Championships

The University of Wyoming's Kareem Mersal punched his ticket to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The junior long jumper leaped 25 feet, 10 inches at the NCAA West Preliminary Qualifier to finish second in the event and break his own program mark.

Iowa's James Carter won the event with a mark of 26-0.25. UW's Hunter Brown (Natrona County) finished 36th with a jump of 23-11.75. The top 12 finishers in each event qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Also Wednesday, UW's Joseph Rogers placed 28th in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 49.78 seconds.

The Cowgirls' Mary Carbee placed 36th in the hammer throw Thursday with a mark of 182-07. Shayla Howell (long jump) and Leah Christians (10,000-meter run) were scheduled to compete Thursday night. Also scheduled to compete were Washington's Anna Gibson (Jackson) in the 1500-meter run and BYU's Aubrey Frentheway (Cheyenne Central) in the 10k.

On Friday, UW's Albert Steiner (Laramie) and Weber State's Peter Visser (Star Valley) will compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Rawlins native Sydney Thorvaldson, a freshman at Arkansas, will run the 5k Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0