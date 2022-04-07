 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S DIVING

Wyoming junior Melissa Mirafuentes is named Mountain West Diver of the Year

University of Wyoming junior Melissa Mirafuentes on Thursday was named the Mountain West Diver of the Year, the conference announced.

Mirafuentes earned All-America honors recently at the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships. She advanced to the consolation finals in both the 3-meter and platform, finishing 15th in both events.

The native of Guadalupe, Mexico, won the platform competition at the Mountain West Championship as well as finishing second in the 3-meter and winning the consolation finals in the 1-meter. At the Zone E Diving Championships, Mirafuentes placed third in platform and eighth in the 3-meter.

Mirafuentes now has four All-America honors during her Cowgirl career.

Melissa Mirafuentes

Mirafuentes
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

