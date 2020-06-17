Wyoming legacy athlete Anissa Warner has one more chance to catch her mother

Warner initially feared it meant the end of her career as a student-athlete, but since UW didn’t get any competitions in before the season was canceled, she said she was hopeful the NCAA would give her a chance to return to school for a senior season that never happened. Warner said she likely would’ve returned even if it meant she couldn’t remain on scholarship.

“My initial reaction was that either way, I was going to come back,” Warner said.

The NCAA wasn’t going to fund those extra scholarships, leaving it up to each school to find a way to do so. But head football coach Craig Bohl picked up the tab for Warner and the rest of UW’s returning spring-sport seniors when he and his wife, Leia, made a $100,000 donation to the athletic department.

“That is just incredibly generous by him, and I think all of us are so, so thankful that he did that,” Warner said. “I know that there’s a bunch of us that probably would’ve still come back without scholarships, but that’s just a really amazing extra help that he gave.”

That along with her relationship with UW jumps coach Quincy Howe and her personal motivation made the decision to return for one last season of competition an easy one.