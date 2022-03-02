Wyoming long jumper Shayla Howell qualifies for NCAA Championships

University of Wyoming junior Shayla Howell is one of just eight athletes from the Mountain West Conference to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Howell, who is from Colony but attended high school in Spearfish, South Dakota, won the long jump at last week's MW Championships with a leap of 21 feet, 4.75 inches. The mark, which set a new program record, is the 10th-best jump in the nation this indoor season.
LSU sophomore Jasmine Moore has the best mark in the nation with a jump of 22-01.75.
The NCAA Championships are set for March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
