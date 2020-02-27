Wyoming men's relay team sets school record at WAC Swimming Championships
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
LARAMIE -- Wyoming will reportedly pocket more than $1 million to not play one of college football's elite in the near future.
- Updated
Cowboys are just 5-29 in Mountain West games the last two seasons.
Longtime analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects former Cowboy as one of of top-5 inside linebackers in April's NFL draft.
- Updated
LARAMIE — Gerald Mattinson won’t be sweating any more than usual as he coaches his team this week.
- Updated
Sophomore scores career-high 28 points to help Wyoming snap four-game losing streak.
- Updated
Senior guards will play their final home game Tuesday against Nevada.
- Updated
Senior scores season-high 27 points in loss to Nevada.
- Updated
Cowboys are in danger of finishing alone at the bottom of the Mountain West standings for the first time.
- Updated
The Wyoming women's basketball team outscored Air Force 22-8 in the second quarter to take control on its way to a 68-52 victory Saturday at t…
- Updated
University of Wyoming sophomore Tyler Severin carded a final-round 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Spri…