Wyoming men, women prepare for Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The University of Wyoming men's and women's track & field teams will be in Fresno, California, this weekend for the Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

The Cowboys enter the meet with three athletes leading the conference in their respective events. Kirk Unland has the top mark in the hammer throw with a toss of 214 feet, 2 inches, Colton Paller tops the discus (187-06) and Kareem Mersal is the No. 1 long jumper (24-09.25).

In addition, Hap Frketich is No. 2 in the hammer throw (199-07). Albert Steiner (Laramie) is third in the steeplechase with a time of 8:54.41 and Pete Mead (Cheyenne East) is third in the high jump (6-08).

