 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming men's golf team receives prestigious national academic award
0 Comments
UW MEN'S GOLF

Wyoming men's golf team receives prestigious national academic award

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming men's golf team received Presidents Special Recognition honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America on Wednesday. To earn the award a team has to achieve at least a 3.5 GPA. The Cowboys had a 3.62 GPA this past season.

“This is an award that we’ve been striving to achieve for several years,” UW Director of Golf Joe Jensen said in a release. “To see that we now have achieved this honor, it is very rewarding. It’s very hard to win and its very hard to succeed academically. I appreciate the effort of all our student-athletes, our academic staff, our administration and our faculty. It has been great to have our faculty be supportive of our student-athletes, particularly this past year during a very challenging year."

Prior to receiving this year's award, the Cowboys had been named a GCAA All-Academic Team each of the past 11 years for having at least a 3.0 GPA.

Joe Jensen headshot

Jensen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News