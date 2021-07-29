Wyoming men's golf team receives prestigious national academic award

The University of Wyoming men's golf team received Presidents Special Recognition honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America on Wednesday. To earn the award a team has to achieve at least a 3.5 GPA. The Cowboys had a 3.62 GPA this past season.

“This is an award that we’ve been striving to achieve for several years,” UW Director of Golf Joe Jensen said in a release. “To see that we now have achieved this honor, it is very rewarding. It’s very hard to win and its very hard to succeed academically. I appreciate the effort of all our student-athletes, our academic staff, our administration and our faculty. It has been great to have our faculty be supportive of our student-athletes, particularly this past year during a very challenging year."