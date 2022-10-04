Wyoming men's golf team wins Mark Simpson Colorado Invite on Tuesday

The University of Wyoming men's golf team carded a final-round 279 to move up two spots and win the Mark Simpson Colorado Invite on Tuesday in Boulder, Colorado. The Cowboys finished with a 2-under 838 to defeat host Colorado by one stroke.

Sophomores Jaren Calkins (Lander) and Kristof Panke both shot a 2-under 208 to tie for fifth and lead the Cowboys. Sophomore Patrick Azevedo and junior Jimmy Dales were at 3-over 213 and senior Tyler Severin carded a 4-over 214.

Competing as individuals for UW, Aidan Mann shot an 8-over 218, Kirby Coe-Kirkham (Sheridan) a 9-over 219 and Cade McLaughlin a 10-over 220.

Utah Valley's Brady McKinlay was the individual medalist with a 7-under 203.