 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW MEN'S GOLF

Wyoming men's golf team wins Mark Simpson Colorado Invite on Tuesday

  • 0

The University of Wyoming men's golf team carded a final-round 279 to move up two spots and win the Mark Simpson Colorado Invite on Tuesday in Boulder, Colorado. The Cowboys finished with a 2-under 838 to defeat host Colorado by one stroke.

Sophomores Jaren Calkins (Lander) and Kristof Panke both shot a 2-under 208 to tie for fifth and lead the Cowboys. Sophomore Patrick Azevedo and junior Jimmy Dales were at 3-over 213 and senior Tyler Severin carded a 4-over 214.

Competing as individuals for UW, Aidan Mann shot an 8-over 218, Kirby Coe-Kirkham (Sheridan) a 9-over 219 and Cade McLaughlin a 10-over 220.

Utah Valley's Brady McKinlay was the individual medalist with a 7-under 203.

Jaren Calkins 2022 headshot

Calkins
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News