Wyoming men's golf team wins match play championship in California

The University of Wyoming men's golf team got its 2022 spring season off to an impressive start over the weekend as the Cowboys won the Wyoming Desert Match Play in Palm Desert, California.

UW completed its 3-0 weekend with a 3-2-1 victory over Boise State in the championship match on Saturday. Junior Kirby Coe-Kirkham (Sheridan), freshman Cade McLaughlin and redshort sophomore Jimmy Dales all won their matches, with senior Bryce Waters earning a tie in his match. Dales clinched the title for the Cowboys with a birdie on the 18th hole.

The Cowboys, who entered the weekend as the No. 5 seed, defeated Denver in the quarterfinals and San Francisco in the semifinals.

