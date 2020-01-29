Wyoming natives guide Cowboy, Cowgirl skiers to win in Colorado

Both University of Wyoming club Nordic ski teams won their season-opening competitions last weekend at Colorado Mesa University's invitational at nearby Devil's Thumb.

The Cowboys -- featuring Jackson native Matthew Williams, Lander graduate Silas Goetz, Buffalo native Nathan Kessler, and Sheridan's Ben Romanjenko -- won the uphill classic 15 kilometer race by six points. Williams won the event while Goetz finished fourth, Kessler came in sixth and Romanjenko finished 12th. Derek Larsen, a Casper native, finished 28th.

The Cowgirls won the first day's competition by a single point. Laramie native Ella DeWolf finished second individually while Natrona County graduate Kit-Kat Gruner finished third, Jackson native Sydney Wiswell came in sixth, Natrona County graduate Maddy Tinkery finished seventh and Lander native Morgan Robins rounded out the top 10. Laramie native Krisanna Andrews finished 20th.

Both Wyoming teams also competed in last Sunday's team sprint, with the Cowgirls trio of Tinker, DeWolf and Gruner winning the event by nearly 2 minutes. The team of Robins, Wiswell and Vermont native Michaela Forty came in third. The Cowboys team of Goetz, Romanjenko and Kessler was second.

