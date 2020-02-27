Wyoming relay teams post top-5 times at MW Indoor Championships

The Wyoming men's and women's distance medley relay teams both earned points as well as posting program top-5 times Thursday at the opening day of the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowboys (Harry Ewing, Tyler Dahl, Tom Moulai and Jerald Taylor) finished fifth with a time of 10:05.32, which is the No. 3 mark all-time at UW. For the Cowgirls, the team of Kaylee Kearse, Sophia Cunningham, Julia Kay O'Neill and Katelyn Mitchem placed eighth with a 12:03.79, which is No. 5 all-time at UW.

Through the first four events of the men's heptathlon Wyoming's Bryson Ebgebretsen was fourth with 2,471 points. Former Cheyenne Central standout Eric Lundgren, a sophomore at Colorado State, leads the event with 2,937 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.