Wyoming relay teams post top-5 times at MW Indoor Championships
UW INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming relay teams post top-5 times at MW Indoor Championships

The Wyoming men's and women's distance medley relay teams both earned points as well as posting program top-5 times Thursday at the opening day of the Mountain West Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Cowboys (Harry Ewing, Tyler Dahl, Tom Moulai and Jerald Taylor) finished fifth with a time of 10:05.32, which is the No. 3 mark all-time at UW. For the Cowgirls, the team of Kaylee Kearse, Sophia Cunningham, Julia Kay O'Neill and Katelyn Mitchem placed eighth with a 12:03.79, which is No. 5 all-time at UW.

Through the first four events of the men's heptathlon Wyoming's Bryson Ebgebretsen was fourth with 2,471 points. Former Cheyenne Central standout Eric Lundgren, a sophomore at Colorado State, leads the event with 2,937 points.

