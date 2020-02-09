Wyoming's Albert Steiner, Kacey Doner win mile races at Mountain Lion Invite

The University of Wyoming track and field teams came home with two first-place finishes in the mile Saturday at the Mountain Lion Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Cowboys freshman Albert Steiner (Laramie) won with a time of 4 minutes, 9.87 seconds while Cowgirls senior Kacey Doner had a winning time of 5:00.46. Sophomore Kaylee Kearse was second in 5:09.33.
Sophomore Cosette Stellern placed 12th in the shot put with a season-best toss of 39 feet, 10.5 inches.
