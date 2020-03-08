Wyoming's Brian Andrews wins heavyweight title at Big 12 Championships

University of Wyoming junior Brian Andrews won the heavyweight championship at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Andrews won the title with a 3-2 decision over No. 2 seed Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State to finish 4-0 on the weekend. Andrews defeated No. 1 seed Tate Orndorff of Utah Valley 7-3 in the semifinals.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cowboys also got a third-place finish from junior Montorie Bridges at 133 pounds. Bridges defeated Oklahoma's Anthony Madrigal via pinfall at 6:54 in his final match.
Wyoming had four wrestlers competing in fifth-place matches, but each one lost. Cole Moody at 165 and sophomore Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) at 174 both went 3-3 on the weekend while Tate Samuelson at 184 and freshman Stephen Buchanan at 197 were 1-3. Senior Dewey Krueger placed seventh at 157.
The Cowboys finished seventh in the team race with 75.5 points. Oklahoma State won its eighth consecutive Big 12 championship with 147.5 points, 31 points ahead of runner-up Iowa State.