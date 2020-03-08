Wyoming's Brian Andrews wins heavyweight title at Big 12 Championships

University of Wyoming junior Brian Andrews won the heavyweight championship at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Andrews won the title with a 3-2 decision over No. 2 seed Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State to finish 4-0 on the weekend. Andrews defeated No. 1 seed Tate Orndorff of Utah Valley 7-3 in the semifinals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowboys also got a third-place finish from junior Montorie Bridges at 133 pounds. Bridges defeated Oklahoma's Anthony Madrigal via pinfall at 6:54 in his final match.

Wyoming had four wrestlers competing in fifth-place matches, but each one lost. Cole Moody at 165 and sophomore Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) at 174 both went 3-3 on the weekend while Tate Samuelson at 184 and freshman Stephen Buchanan at 197 were 1-3. Senior Dewey Krueger placed seventh at 157.

The Cowboys finished seventh in the team race with 75.5 points. Oklahoma State won its eighth consecutive Big 12 championship with 147.5 points, 31 points ahead of runner-up Iowa State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.