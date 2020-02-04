Wyoming's Harry Ewing wins Mountain West indoor track weekly honor

University of Wyoming junior Harry Ewing was recognized as the Mountain West Men's Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Ewing finished third in the 3,000-meter run at the Colorado Invitational over the weekend with a time of 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds.
Ewing's time is the top mark in the MW, No. 2 in Wyoming history and currently No. 43 in the nation.
The Cowboys return to action this weekend at the Mountain Lion Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.