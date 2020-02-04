Wyoming's Harry Ewing wins Mountain West indoor track weekly honor

University of Wyoming junior Harry Ewing was recognized as the Mountain West Men's Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Ewing finished third in the 3,000-meter run at the Colorado Invitational over the weekend with a time of 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds.

Ewing's time is the top mark in the MW, No. 2 in Wyoming history and currently No. 43 in the nation.

The Cowboys return to action this weekend at the Mountain Lion Invite in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

