Wyoming's Melissa Mirafuentes wins platform diving at MW Championships

University of Wyoming freshman Melissa Mirafuentes gave the Cowgirls their third individual title of the weekend when she won the platform diving competition at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mirafuentes set a school record in the prelims with a combined score of 348.80 and won the finals with a score of 324.10. Junior teammate Karla Contreras finished second in the event with a score of 302.80.

Junior Katelyn Blattner, who won two gold medals earlier in the meet, got silver in the 200 backstroke, with freshman Emily Giles placing sixth. Junior Hannah Mclean-Leonard finished third in the 200 butterfly and senior Daniela Luna Rocha was sixth in the 1650 freestyle.

The Cowgirls finished third in the team standings behind champion San Diego State and Nevada.

