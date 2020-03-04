Wyoming's Montorie Bridges earns top pre-seed for Big 12 Championships

Wyoming junior Montorie Bridges was seeded No. 1 at 133 pounds for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bridges, a two-time NCAA qualifier, is one of eight Cowboys ranked in brackets that were released Wednesday.
Bridges, along with Tate Samuelson (No. 7 at 184) and Stephen Buchanan (No. 4 at 197), are automatically advanced to the quarterfinals.
Other Cowboys ranked in their respective brackets are: Cole Moody (No. 5 at 165), Brian Andrews (No. 5 at heavyweight), Hayden Hastings (No. 6 at 174), Dewey Krueger (No. 7 at 157) and Jaron Jensen (No. 8 at 149). Rounding out the UW lineup this weekend are Jake Svihel at 125 and Trevor Jeffries at 141.