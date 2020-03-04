Wyoming's Montorie Bridges earns top pre-seed for Big 12 Championships

Wyoming junior Montorie Bridges was seeded No. 1 at 133 pounds for the Big 12 Wrestling Championship this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bridges, a two-time NCAA qualifier, is one of eight Cowboys ranked in brackets that were released Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bridges, along with Tate Samuelson (No. 7 at 184) and Stephen Buchanan (No. 4 at 197), are automatically advanced to the quarterfinals.

Other Cowboys ranked in their respective brackets are: Cole Moody (No. 5 at 165), Brian Andrews (No. 5 at heavyweight), Hayden Hastings (No. 6 at 174), Dewey Krueger (No. 7 at 157) and Jaron Jensen (No. 8 at 149). Rounding out the UW lineup this weekend are Jake Svihel at 125 and Trevor Jeffries at 141.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.