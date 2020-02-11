Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan earns Big 12 Wrestler of Week honors

University of Wyoming freshman freshman Stephen Buchanan was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Wrestling at 197 pounds, Buchanan went 2-0 last week. He earned a forfeit victory in the Cowboys' loss to Fresno State on Thursday and won an 8-6 decision over Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer, who was ranked No. 7 in the nation, on Saturday.
Buchanan, who is now 24-8 on the season, moved up to No. 19 in the latest WIN Magazine rankings.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.