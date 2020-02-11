Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan earns Big 12 Wrestler of Week honors

University of Wyoming freshman freshman Stephen Buchanan was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.

Wrestling at 197 pounds, Buchanan went 2-0 last week. He earned a forfeit victory in the Cowboys' loss to Fresno State on Thursday and won an 8-6 decision over Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer, who was ranked No. 7 in the nation, on Saturday.