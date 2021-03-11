Wyoming seeds announced for next week's NCAA Wrestling Championships

University of Wyoming wrestlers found out their seeds and opponents on Wednesday for next week's NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The Cowboys, who finished fourth at the recent Big 12 Championships, will have seven wrestlers competing on March 18-22 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Sophomore Stephen Buchanan is the highest seeded UW wrestler, coming in at No. 8 at 197 pounds. Junior Tate Samuelson is No. 10 at 184, followed by senior Brian Andrews (No. 13 at 285), junior Hayden Hastings from Sheridan (No. 14 at 174) sophomore Cole Moody (No. 20 at 165), junior Jacob Wright (No. 23 at 157) and sophomore Chase Zollmann (No. 29 at 141).

It is the third time that Samuelson, Hastings and Andrews have qualified for the NCAA Championships and the second time for Buchanan. This will mark the first time that Moody, Wright and Zollmann will compete in the national meet.

