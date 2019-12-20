Wyoming senior golfer Dan Starzinski will play in Patriot All-America Invite

University of Wyoming senior golfer Dan Starzinski has been selected to play in the 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational on Dec. 27-31 at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield, Arizona.

Starzinski has one tournament win during his Cowboy career and had three Top-20 finishes this past season.

“For Dan being a hometown guy (native of Phoenix), this makes it very special for his family," said UW head coach Joe Jensen. "He is going to represent our program extremely well. Dan has had an outstanding college career."

The Patriot honors fallen or severely injured soldiers. Each player will receive a golf bag with the name of a soldier and after the tournament each bag will be auctioned off, with the money raised going to the Folds of Honor Foundation. The foundation provides post-secondary educational scholarships for children and spouses of military service men and women killed or disabled while serving the United States.

