Wyoming set to host Mountain West cross country championships in Laramie

LARAMIE – Most of Wyoming’s rivals train at altitude.

But the air is thinner at 7,220 feet and the confidence the Cowgirls and Cowboys will have at the starting line also will be higher than normal.

UW hosts the Mountain West Cross Country Championships on Friday at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

The event, which is free and open to the public, begins with the women’s 6K race at 10:15 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 11 a.m.

“It will be a huge advantage for us,” UW senior Katelyn Mitchem said of the home course advantage. “There are other teams at altitude, but we are higher still than any of them, so I think mentally going in we have a huge advantage of knowing how to run here. We don’t have to go in hesitant or anything. We work out here all the time, we know what it feels like.”

The Cowgirls are coming off a third-place finish at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Oct. 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, behind No. 18 Cal Baptist and host Oklahoma State.

Mitchem paced the team with a sixth-place individual finish in 20 minutes, 47.1 seconds. Abigail Whitman (28th, 21:29.8), Kylie Simshauser (36th, 21:36.6), Leah Christians (40th, 21:40.0) and Eowyn Dalbec (44th, 21:42.6) rounded out UW’s impressive race.

“I think that instilled a lot of confidence that we just have to do our job, nobody has to do anything special,” Mitchem said.

The New Mexico women’s team, ranked No. 2 in the latest USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll, is looking to win the MW championship for the 16th consecutive season.

No. 20 Colorado State is expected to finish second in the projected pecking order ahead of Air Force, Utah State, UW and Boise State.

On the men’s side, two-time reigning champion No. 5 Air Force is the favorite ahead of No. 24 Utah State and No. 28 CSU. UW is predicted to finish fifth.

“We think on both the men’s and women’s side our best races are still ahead of us,” UW head coach Scott Dahlberg said. “The women have been performing well all year, putting together some great races, running as a team and individually maximizing what they need to be doing with their positions and how they compete.

“With the men, each individual guy has had a really good race this year, we just haven’t lined it up at the same time. We feel like if we can run on all cylinders (Friday) on the men’s side then we’ve got some potential to do well.”

This is the first time UW has hosted the MW championships since 2010.

When the 2020 season was postponed due to the pandemic, some of the Cowboys and Cowgirls didn’t think they would be a part of this event on their home soil.

“We didn’t ever have consistent practices, we couldn’t race or anything,” Mitchem recalled. “Not having that consistency it was like, ‘This is not really worth it.’ I wasn’t really enjoying it anymore and I thought I was going to be done after that like my junior year.

“Once things got back to normal, I started to love racing and being a part of a team again.”

UW plans to be “intelligently aggressive” on the home course. The Cowgirls and Cowboys know what parts of the trail to hang back on, when to push and how to empty the tank at 7,220 feet.

“They’re really pumped about running at home,” Dahlberg said. “It’s not an opportunity we get very often. They know it’s a unique opportunity they can’t wait to be a part of.”