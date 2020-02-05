Wyoming ski teams sweep Western Colorado Invitational

The University of Wyoming ski teams swept the Western Colorado Invitational in Crested Butte, Colorado, over the weekend, giving the Cowgirls a second consecutive team victory to start the season.

Laramie native Ella DeWolf finished first while Natrona County graduate Kit-Kat Gruner earned silver in both Saturday and Sunday races. Natrona County graduate Maddy Tinker finished fifth on Sunday and sixth on Saturday. They were aided by Jackson graduate Sydney Wiswell (11th), Lander native Morgan Robins (15th) and Laramie graduate Krisanna Andrews (18th) in the skate.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, were led by Jackson native Matthew Williams (second), Lander native Silas Goetz (third), Nathan Kessler of Buffalo (ninth) and Sheridan native Ben Romanjenko (11th) in the skate. Goetz led the team in the classic with a sliver finish followed by Williams (third), Kessler (fifth) and Romanjenko (13th). Natrona County graduate Stein Wiederholt finished 13th in the skate and 20th in the classic.

Following action at Crested Butte, both teams travel to Owl Creek Chase in Aspen, Colorado, this weekend. The Cowgirls lead the season standings with 34 points, 32 points ahead of second-place Western Colorado. The Wyoming men now hold an 11-point lead in the conference standings.

