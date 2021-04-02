 Skip to main content
Wyoming soccer begins season's final stretch at Colorado State
UW SOCCER

Wyoming soccer begins season's final stretch at Colorado State

The University of Wyoming women's soccer team will try to end a five-game losing streak when it plays at rival Colorado State on Saturday.

The Cowgirls (1-5-0 Mountain West) have dropped five in a row after opening the abbreviated season with a 1-0 victory over Utah State on March 5. In its final home matches last weekend UW dropped 1-0 decisions to Colorado College and Air Force.

Sophomore Indianna Asimus, junior Savannah Warner and freshman Nikayla Copenhaver all have scored one goal for the Cowgirls this season while goalkeeper Hannah Lee has posted a 1.33 goals against average.

Following Saturday's game, UW plays at New Mexico on April 9 and at Utah State on April 11 to finish the season.

UW is 6-0-1 all-time against Colorado State (2-1-1 MW).

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

