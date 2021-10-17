Wyoming soccer explodes for six goals in convincing win over Nevada

The University of Wyoming soccer team scored a season-high six goals Sunday in a 6-1 Mountain West victory over Nevada at the Madrid Sports Complex to snap a two-game losing streak.
Freshman Eliza-Grace Smith (Cheyenne Central) got things started for the Cowgirls (7-8-1, 3-5-0 MW) with a goal in the 17th minute. Turns out UW was just getting started.
Savannah Warner made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute and Sydney Miller (Cheyenne East) scored her first goal of the season nine minutes later. After Nevada scored at the 38-minute mark, Nikayla Copenhaver gave the Cowgirls a 4-1 lead at the half with a goal in the 40th minute.
Hannah Hagen and Olivia Stutzman had second-half goals for the Cowgirls. Alex Daws made four saves in goal for UW, which plays at Boise State on Thursday.
