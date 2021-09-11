Wyoming soccer gets back on track with home victory over Idaho State

The University of Wyoming soccer team scored two second-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory over Idaho State on Friday at the Louis S. Madrid Complex in Laramie.

Faith Joiner got the Cowgirls (4-2-1) on the board in the 17th minute off an assist from Alyssa Bedard. After the Bengals tied the game in the 26th minute, Jamie Tatum scored what proved to be the game-winner at the 65-minute mark on a penalty kick. Taylor Brooks capped the scoring in the 73rd minute off an assist from Tatum.