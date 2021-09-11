Wyoming soccer gets back on track with home victory over Idaho State

The University of Wyoming soccer team scored two second-half goals to earn a 3-1 victory over Idaho State on Friday at the Louis S. Madrid Complex in Laramie.
Faith Joiner got the Cowgirls (4-2-1) on the board in the 17th minute off an assist from Alyssa Bedard. After the Bengals tied the game in the 26th minute, Jamie Tatum scored what proved to be the game-winner at the 65-minute mark on a penalty kick. Taylor Brooks capped the scoring in the 73rd minute off an assist from Tatum.
Wyoming, which snapped a two-game losing streak, had a 10-2 advantage on shots on goal. Alex Daws made one save for the Cowgirls.
UW returns to the pitch Thursday when they host Northern Colorado in the final non-conference game before beginning Mountain West play Sept. 24 at New Mexico.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
