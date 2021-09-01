Wyoming soccer heads to North Dakota for first road game on Thursday

The Cowgirls (3-0-0) are coming off a 2-1 victory over South Dakota on Sunday that kept them undefeated under first-year head coach Colleen Corbin. Following Thursday's game, UW plays at Minnesota on Sunday and at the University of Saint Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

“The most challenging part is the physicality and how taxing it is on your body to play that many matches, at a high level, in that short a time frame,” Corbin said in a release. “We are going to be relying on our ability to really just hone in and focus in on what we need to accomplish as a program from each match and not let any other distractions get in the way of that.”