Wyoming soccer hires Colleen Boyd as women's head soccer coach

The University of Wyoming announced Monday that the women's soccer team had hired Colleen Boyd as its new coach. Boyd, the fifth head coach in the program's history, replaces Pete Cuadrado, who left last month to become the inaugural head coach at Tarleton State University.

Boyd, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at James Madison University, was a two-time All-American goalkeeper at Oregon State. She also played professionally in both the Women's Premier Soccer League and the National Women's Soccer League.

"We are excited to have Colleen Boyd lead the Cowgirl soccer program," UW athletics director Tom Burman said in a release. "She will bring a renewed energy to the team and brings great enthusiasm to our student-athletes. Boyd brings a tremendous amount of experience in her days as an All-American at Oregon State, a professional player and as an assistant and associate head coach. She will make being a Cowgirl a great college experience for our student-athletes."

The Cowgirls went 2-7 in last year's COVID-shortened season.

