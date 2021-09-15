Wyoming soccer hosts Front Range foe Northern Colorado on Thursday

The University of Wyoming soccer team will try to maintain its perfect home record Thursday when it welcomes the University of Northern Colorado to the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (4-2-1) have won all four home games this season, with the most recent being a 3-1 victory over Idaho State on Sunday.

Faith Joiner leads the Cowgirls with three goals on the season while Alyssa Bedard has netted two. Goalkeeper Alex Daws enters the game with a 1.52 goals against average.

This is the final non-conference game for UW, which opens Mountain West play on Sept. 24 at New Mexico.

