Wyoming soccer hosts rival Colorado State in final game of regular season

The University of Wyoming soccer team will look to end the 2021 season on a positive note when it hosts rival Colorado State on Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (7-10-1, 3-7-0 Mountain West) have lost two games in a row and won't compete in the MW Championships, but first-year head coach Colleen Corbin knows Thursday's game is still important.

“Technically, on paper, it’s for nothing, but for our kids, it’s everything,” she said in a release. “We know we still have a point to prove, and to be taken seriously in this conference we need to win consistently. Rivalry games always bring a different kind of edge, a different kind of energy, a different kind of grit because you’re playing for pride. It just means more.”

It will be the final UW game for seniors Hannah Lee, Savannah Warner and Rilee Castilla. Lee has started six games in goal for the Cowgirls this season and has a 2.11 goals against average while Warner has scored three goals.

Junior Jamie Tatum and sophomore Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) lead UW with four goals apiece, with Tatum adding a team-best seven assists.

