Wyoming soccer improves to 2-0 with weather-delayed shutout of Nebraska-Omaha

The University of Wyoming soccer team got an early goal from Maddi Chance and added three more in the second half after a lengthy weather delay for a 4-0 shutout of Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday at the Louis S Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

Chance, a freshman from Lander, found the back of the net off an assist from Jamie Tatum for her first goal as a Cowgirl.

UW (2-0) maintained that lead until the half, when rain and lightning kept the Cowgirls and Mavericks in their locker rooms for nearly two hours.

When play resumed, Wyoming continued to put pressure on UNO. Tatum made it 2-0 in the 60th minute, Faith Joiner added a third goal in the 69th and freshman Eliza Grace-Smith (Cheyenne Central) capped the scoring in the 85th minute. UW goalkeeper Alex Daws stopped all three shots she faced.

The Cowgirls return to the pitch Sunday when they host South Dakota.

