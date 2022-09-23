Wyoming soccer opens Mountain West campaign with draw against New Mexico

The Wyoming Cowgirls played defending Mountain West champion New Mexico on even terms Thursday at the Louis S. Madrid Complex in Laramie. The end result was a 1-all draw between the Cowgirls (1-3-4, 0-0-1) and Lobos in the MW opener for both teams.

Junior Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) opened the scoring with a goal in the 60th minute off a free kick from senior Jamie Tatum. New Mexico got the equalizer at the 66-minute mark.

UW freshman goalkeeper Allyson Fischer had a career-high three saves.

The Cowgirls are on the road for their next MW match as they play at San Diego State on Sunday.