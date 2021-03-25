 Skip to main content
Wyoming soccer plays final two home games this weekend
Wyoming soccer plays final two home games this weekend

The University of Wyoming women's soccer team closes out its home season this weekend with games against Colorado College on Friday and Air Force on Sunday at the Louis S. Madrid Complex.

The Cowgirls (1-3-0) have lost three in a row since opening the season with a 1-0 shutout of Utah State. The losses included a 2-1 setback at Air Force on March 11 and a 2-1 defeat at Colorado College on March 15.

Sophomore Indianna Asimus, junior Savannah Warner and freshman Nikayla Copenhaver lead UW with one goal apiece. Junior goalkeeper Hannah Lee has 17 saves on the season and a 1.00 goals against average.

