Wyoming soccer rallies for 2-1 victory over South Dakota to improve to 3-0

The University of Wyoming soccer team remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over South Dakota on Sunday at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.
South Dakota opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, before the Cowgirls (3-0-0) rallied. Sophomore Nikayla Copenhaver tied the game with a goal in the 27th minute and sophomore Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) netted the game-winner 6 minutes later.
Wyoming had a 5-1 shots-on-goal advantage. The Cowgirls are on the road Thursday to take on North Dakota State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.