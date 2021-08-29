 Skip to main content
Wyoming soccer rallies for 2-1 victory over South Dakota to improve to 3-0
UW SOCCER

The University of Wyoming soccer team remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over South Dakota on Sunday at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie.

South Dakota opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, before the Cowgirls (3-0-0) rallied. Sophomore Nikayla Copenhaver tied the game with a goal in the 27th minute and sophomore Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) netted the game-winner 6 minutes later.

Wyoming had a 5-1 shots-on-goal advantage. The Cowgirls are on the road Thursday to take on North Dakota State.

Bedard
