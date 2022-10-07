 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN'S SOCCER

Wyoming soccer rallies past Nevada for Mountain West road victory

  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Wyoming soccer team picked up its first Mountain West road win of the season Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Nevada at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

The Wolf Pack got on the board first in the 77th minute before the Cowgirls (3-5-4, 2-2-1 MW) rallied with three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Freshman Alyssa Glover scored her first career goal for UW to tie the game in the 81st minute and sophomore Taylor Brook got the game-winner at the 86-minute mark off a corner kick from senior Jamie Tatum. Sophomore Maddi Chance (Lander) capped the Cowgirls' rally with a goal in the 87th minute off an assist from Glover.

Goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen stopped one of two Nevada shots to get the win.

The Cowgirls remain on the road as they take on UNLV on Sunday.

Alyssa Glover 2022 headshot

Glover
