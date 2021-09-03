 Skip to main content
Wyoming soccer rallies to earn 1-all tie at North Dakota State
UW SOCCER

Wyoming soccer rallies to earn 1-all tie at North Dakota State

Playing its first road game of the season, the University of Wyoming women's soccer team rallied in the final 15 minutes to earn a 1-all tie against North Dakota State on Thursday night in Fargo, N.D.

The Bison took the lead with a goal in the 72nd minute, but sophomore Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) found the back of the net 4 minutes later to knot the score with her third goal of the season. The game remained tied through the remainder of regulation and through overtime.

Goalkeeper Alex Daws had four saves for the Cowgirls (3-0-1), who tied the 2018 team for the best start in program history.

UW remains on the road for a game at Minnesota on Sunday.

Alyssa Bedard headshot

Bedard
