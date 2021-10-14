Wyoming soccer rides momentum of Bedard's viral highlight into key home stand

LARAMIE – A routine play for Alyssa Bedard turned into a viral moment for the sophomore forward and priceless national exposure for the Wyoming soccer program.
The highlight of Bedard’s flip throw into the box to set up Maddi Chance’s goal against Colorado College on Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex started to gain traction on social media in the hours after the match.
When Bedard powered her phone on Monday morning it was buzzing with messages about her acrobatic assist airing on ESPN's SportsCenter’s at No. 2 on the list of “Top Plays” from the weekend.
“Honestly, it was super shocking,” Bedard said. “I would never have expected that to happen. It’s a huge honor and it’s just exciting. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.”
Bedard said her sister, Lexi, joked with her Sunday night that it would be funny if the play made SportsCenter.
“Then I woke up the next morning and I had so many messages,” Bedard said. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”
First-year UW head coach Colleen Corbin, who has injected some much-needed energy into the program, just wishes the play didn’t happen in what turned out to be a 2-1 loss.
But having her emerging homegrown stars from Rock Springs (Bedard) and Lander (Chance) featured on national television is great exposure for the Cowgirls.
“Just for everybody’s morale, it was fun to be able to wake up and have it be national news,” Corbin said. “It is definitely a weapon for us, so that’s no longer a secret. It’s always special when something like that happens, especially for a couple of kids from Wyoming.
"I think that’s pretty cool that Maddi and Alyssa are both from small-town Wyoming, which is awesome.”
UW scored a goal during its victory over San Diego State earlier this season off a Bedard flip throw, which is essentially a running somersault that allows her to generate enough momentum to launch the ball about 40 yards in the air toward the goal while landing on her feet.
“I did gymnastics growing up and one day someone was like, ‘You should try this,’” Bedard said. “I was probably like 12 the first time I did that and I did it all through high school. I guess the difference in college is the game in the air is a lot different and our team is much better at getting on to it.
“That’s the biggest part is someone on the field being able to put the ball in the back of the net. Our team is doing a really good job of getting on the end of it.”
Corbin said a players she has been recruiting sent her a video of her own flip throw.
“She’s like, ‘I can also do this,’” Corbin said with a laugh. “A national image is always a good thing, and the more exposure we can get the better, especially when we’re trying to rebrand the program.”
Corbin’s favorite highlight from last week was Bedard’s game-winning goal in the 88th minute against Air Force, which was assisted by Jazi Barela after a quality run of play from Kylee Holstad.
“The goal that she scored against Air Force was one of the best I’ve ever seen in person,” Corbin said of Bedard, who leads the team with four goals. “Not just from her but from Jazi and Kylee as well. She had a really big week and she’s gaining confidence every day, which is important especially for a forward to have the ability to just put your head down and score is pretty special.
“Looking forward to her continuing to develop that confidence and continuing to win tight games for us in big moments.”
The Cowgirls (6-7-1 overall, 2-4 Mountain West) return to the pitch at 3 p.m. Friday against UNLV and also host Nevada at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex.
Finishing the home stand with two victories would give UW even more confidence as a wide-open MWC tournament draws closer.
“That (Air Force) game, like Colleen had said, was straight grit,” Bedard said. “We all fought to the very end, no one gave up and we put together a full 90 (minutes), regardless of the conditions. That’s our main focus for this weekend is not just performing on Friday but performing on Friday and Sunday.
"This is huge for us. Momentum is everything.”
In addition to Bedard’s late-game heroics and SportsCenter appearance, UW’s program was also in the national soccer spotlight this week when Amanda Vandervort, a standout goalkeeper for the Cowgirls from 1997-2000, was named the president of the USL Super League.
The new league, which will begin play in 2023, has entrusted Vandervort to “lead all aspects of USL’s distinct youth-to-professional women’s soccer pathway, creating thousands of opportunities for players, fans, coaches and staff in the women’s game.”
Corbin, an outstanding goalkeeper at Oregon State who played professionally, said one of the first calls she made after accepting the UW job was to Vandervort.
“She loves Wyoming. For someone of her stature to come from our program is really cool,” Corbin said. “I think she’s a great role model for all of the kids that are in our program now. For her to be in a position where she has the ability to make real change and impact real change in a soccer community that I think right now is really hurting is really special We’re very happy for her.”
