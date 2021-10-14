Wyoming soccer rides momentum of Bedard's viral highlight into key home stand

“Just for everybody’s morale, it was fun to be able to wake up and have it be national news,” Corbin said. “It is definitely a weapon for us, so that’s no longer a secret. It’s always special when something like that happens, especially for a couple of kids from Wyoming.

"I think that’s pretty cool that Maddi and Alyssa are both from small-town Wyoming, which is awesome.”

UW scored a goal during its victory over San Diego State earlier this season off a Bedard flip throw, which is essentially a running somersault that allows her to generate enough momentum to launch the ball about 40 yards in the air toward the goal while landing on her feet.

“I did gymnastics growing up and one day someone was like, ‘You should try this,’” Bedard said. “I was probably like 12 the first time I did that and I did it all through high school. I guess the difference in college is the game in the air is a lot different and our team is much better at getting on to it.

“That’s the biggest part is someone on the field being able to put the ball in the back of the net. Our team is doing a really good job of getting on the end of it.”

Corbin said a players she has been recruiting sent her a video of her own flip throw.