Wyoming soccer shuts down San Diego State for 3-1 home victory
Wyoming soccer shuts down San Diego State for 3-1 home victory

  • Updated
The University of Wyoming soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against San Diego State on Sunday at the Louis Madrid Complex in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (4-4-1, 1-1-0 Mountain West) led 2-1 at the half on goals from Jamie Tatum in the 19th minute and Savannah Warner in the 36th.

Sophomore Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) added a third goal early in the second half. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee finished with three saves.

UW returns to the pitch Friday when it plays at San Jose State.

Alyssa Bedard headshot

Bedard
