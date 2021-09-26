Wyoming soccer shuts down San Diego State for 3-1 home victory

The University of Wyoming soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory against San Diego State on Sunday at the Louis Madrid Complex in Laramie.
The Cowgirls (4-4-1, 1-1-0 Mountain West) led 2-1 at the half on goals from Jamie Tatum in the 19th minute and Savannah Warner in the 36th.
Sophomore Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) added a third goal early in the second half. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee finished with three saves.
UW returns to the pitch Friday when it plays at San Jose State.
