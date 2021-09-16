Wyoming soccer suffers first home defeat in 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado

The Northern Colorado women's soccer team built a 3-0 halftime lead and held on for a 3-1 victory over Wyoming on Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie. It was the first home loss of the season for the Cowgirls (4-3-1).
UNC senior Lexi Pulley, the 2017-18 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year at Laramie, got things started for the Golden Bears with a goal in the 10th minute. UNC (2-5-2) added goals in the 17th and 29th minutes.
UW finally got on the board when Jazi Barela scored off an assist from Nikayla Copenhaver at the 75-minute mark.
Goalkeeper Alex Daws had 10 saves for the Cowgirls.
UW opens Mountain West play Sept. 24 at defending conference champ New Mexico.
