Wyoming soccer suffers first home defeat in 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado

The Northern Colorado women's soccer team built a 3-0 halftime lead and held on for a 3-1 victory over Wyoming on Thursday at the Madrid Sports Complex in Laramie. It was the first home loss of the season for the Cowgirls (4-3-1).

UNC senior Lexi Pulley, the 2017-18 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year at Laramie, got things started for the Golden Bears with a goal in the 10th minute. UNC (2-5-2) added goals in the 17th and 29th minutes.

UW finally got on the board when Jazi Barela scored off an assist from Nikayla Copenhaver at the 75-minute mark.

Goalkeeper Alex Daws had 10 saves for the Cowgirls.

UW opens Mountain West play Sept. 24 at defending conference champ New Mexico.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.