Wyoming soccer suffers first loss of season in 4-0 shutout at Minnesota

The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its first match of the season, suffering a 4-0 shutout at Minnesota on Sunday.
The Cowgirls (3-1-1) trailed 3-0 after just 12 minutes, but battled back to keep the Golden Gophers without a goal until their final tally in the 73rd minute.
UW continues its road swing with a game against St. Thomas University on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning home Friday to take on Idaho State.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
