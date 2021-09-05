 Skip to main content
Wyoming soccer suffers first loss of season in 4-0 shutout at Minnesota
UW SOCCER

Wyoming soccer suffers first loss of season in 4-0 shutout at Minnesota

  • Updated
The University of Wyoming soccer team dropped its first match of the season, suffering a 4-0 shutout at Minnesota on Sunday.

The Cowgirls (3-1-1) trailed 3-0 after just 12 minutes, but battled back to keep the Golden Gophers without a goal until their final tally in the 73rd minute.

UW continues its road swing with a game against St. Thomas University on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning home Friday to take on Idaho State.

