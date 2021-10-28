 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
UW SOCCER

Wyoming soccer team defeats rival Colorado State in season finale

  • 0

The University of Wyoming women's soccer team finished its season on a positive note with a 3-1 victory over rival Colorado State on Thursday at the Louis Madrid Complex in Laramie.

Junior Jamie Tatum had two goals, including the game-winner, for the Cowgirls (8-10-1, 4-7-0 Mountain West) and senior Rilee Castilla scored her first goal of the season to cap the scoring.

Tatum got things started with an unassisted goal in the 24th minute. After the Rams tied the game in the 32nd minute, Tatum notched her team-best sixth goal of the season two minutes later to give UW a 2-1 lead at the half. Castilla found the back of the net at the 70-minute mark for her first goal as a Cowgirl. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee had three saves for UW.

Jamie Tatum 2021 headshot

Tatum
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News