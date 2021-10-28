Wyoming soccer team defeats rival Colorado State in season finale

The University of Wyoming women's soccer team finished its season on a positive note with a 3-1 victory over rival Colorado State on Thursday at the Louis Madrid Complex in Laramie.

Junior Jamie Tatum had two goals, including the game-winner, for the Cowgirls (8-10-1, 4-7-0 Mountain West) and senior Rilee Castilla scored her first goal of the season to cap the scoring.

Tatum got things started with an unassisted goal in the 24th minute. After the Rams tied the game in the 32nd minute, Tatum notched her team-best sixth goal of the season two minutes later to give UW a 2-1 lead at the half. Castilla found the back of the net at the 70-minute mark for her first goal as a Cowgirl. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee had three saves for UW.