Wyoming soccer trending up after Colleen Corbin's first season leading the Cowgirls

LARAMIE – Winning her first Border War was bittersweet for Colleen Corbin.

Wyoming’s 3-1 victory over Colorado State last Thursday was a nice way to finish Corbin’s first season as the head soccer coach.

The Cowgirls finished the season with a losing record -- 8-10-1 overall and 4-7 in the Mountain West -- but the team established a strong home-field advantage with an 8-3-0 record on the pitch at the Madrid Sports Complex.

Corbin, who was hired on June 21 after Pete Cuadrado left late in the offseason to become the inaugural coach at Tarleton State following a 2-7 finish to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, is pleased with the growth the young roster she inherited showed in her first three months on the job.

The competitive former two-time all-American goalkeeper at Oregon State is also disappointed the Cowgirls didn’t make the conference’s postseason tournament and will be watching Thursday's MWC semifinals from home.

“Everyone feels like we left a lot on the table,” Corbin said. “But at the same time, there was a lot of growth. We have a lot of really young players and we're still in the middle of trying to recreate our culture and set expectations and really lay the groundwork for the future of Wyoming soccer.

“Overall, I think we took a lot away from this year and we had an absolute blast doing it.”

UW sent seniors Rilee Castilla, Hannah Lee and Savannah Warner out on a winning note against the rival Rams.

The Cowgirls will return eight of their top nine goal scorers next season.

Jamie Tatum was named the MWC offensive player of the week after scoring two goals against CSU. The junior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, led UW with six goals, was tied for third in the MWC with seven assists and was fifth in the conference with 19 points this season.

Alyssa Bedard (four goals), Maddie Chance (three goals), Faith Joiner (three goals), Nikayla Copenhaver (two goals) and Eliza-Grace Smith (two goals) will also be returning next season.

A more-experienced group of defenders, a position group where UW had key players missing time with injuries, should also give starting goalkeeper Alex Daws more support in 2022.

“We are super fortunate that almost our entire starting lineup is going to be back and that almost every single one of our goal scorers is coming back,” Corbin said. “As far as growth is concerned, there is a really solid foundation for us to continue to build on going into this next year.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.