Wyoming soccer's Jamie Tatum, Colleen Corbin garner Mountain West recognition

The University of Wyoming's impressive soccer season got even better Sunday when senior Jamie Tatum was named the Mountain West offensive player of the year and second-year head coach Colleen Corbin earned MW coach of the year honors.

In addition, junior Alyssa Bedard (Rock Springs) joined Tatum as a MW first-team selection and freshman Alyssa Glover was named to the MW All-Newcomer team.

Tatum led the conference with nine goals, including three game-winners, and 22 points. The midfielder from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, led the Cowgirls' late-season charge with game-winning goals in 2-1 home victories over Fresno State on Oct. 20 and San Jose State on Oct. 23.

Tatum also scored a goal in UW's 4-0 shutout of Colorado State on Thursday to help give the Cowgirls (7-6-5, 6-3-2 MW) a share of the MW regular-season title. They are the No. 1 seed in this week's MW Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Corbin led UW to an 8-10-1 record last season before helping turn the program around this year.

Bedard, a junior forward from Rock Springs, finished with five goals on the season. Glover enters the postseason with two goals and two assists on the season.