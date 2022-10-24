 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW SOCCER

Wyoming soccer's Jamie Tatum honored as Mountain West offensive player of the week

University of Wyoming senior Jamie Tatum was named the Mountain West offensive player of the week on Monday after lifting the Cowgirls into the MW Championships.

In back-to-back 2-1 victories against Fresno State on Thursday and San Jose State on Sunday, Tatum scored the game-winning goals in the 89th minute. The two wins moved the Cowgirls (6-6-5, 5-3-2 MW) into a tie for second place in the MW standings and secured a spot for UW in this week's conference tournament.

The goals were the team-leading seventh and eighth of the season for Tatum and vaulted her into third place for goals in a season in program history. Tatum also has 55 career points, which is the No. 2 mark in school history.

Jamie Tatum 2022 headshot

Tatum
