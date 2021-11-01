 Skip to main content
UW SOCCER

Wyoming soccer's Jamie Tatum is honored as MW Offensive Player of the Week

Wyoming soccer's Jamie Tatum was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for her performance last week.

The redshirt junior midfielder from Highlands, Colorado, netted two goals in the Cowgirls' 3-1 season-ending victory over rival Colorado State. Tatum finished the season leading UW with six goals and seven assists.

The Cowgirls finished 8-10-1 overall and 4-7-0 in conference play in the first year under head coach Colleen Corbin.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

